Rajeev Krishna Steps In as UP's New DGP

Rajeev Krishna, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh. Following his appointment, Krishna stated in a brief media interaction that more details will be shared in an upcoming press conference.

The newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant administrative development, Senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna, belonging to the 1991 batch, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday. His ascension marks a new chapter in the state's law enforcement leadership.

Speaking to the media briefly on Saturday evening after officially assuming the role, Krishna stated, "I have taken charge as the new DGP. Further discussions will be done in a press conference," indicating his readiness to detail his vision and strategy for the position.

This change in leadership follows the retirement of the current DGP, Prashant Kumar, who steps down today, concluding his tenure in the state's police hierarchy. The transition has garnered attention as the state's law enforcement gears up for this leadership shift. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

