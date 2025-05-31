Left Menu

Karnataka's Quest for a Drug-Free Future: CM Siddaramaiah's Strategic Push

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has prioritized the reduction of drug-related cases in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, noting a decline from 6,723 cases in 2024 to 4,188 in 2025. Alongside potential legal amendments, the state is investing in infrastructure development with plans to build Praja Soudhas within two years.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgent need to tackle drug-related issues in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. He reported a significant drop in cases, from 6,723 in 2024 to 4,188 in 2025, and deliberated on possible legislative changes to enhance anti-drug measures in the state.

The Chief Minister disclosed initiatives aimed at making Karnataka drug-free, including instructions to prevent drug use and evaluate the necessity of new laws against online betting. He mentioned upcoming strategies to strengthen actions against drug peddlers, highlighting efforts to combat online betting through legislative frameworks.

On infrastructure, Siddaramaiah announced the allocation of funds for the construction of Praja Soudhas, aiming to complete them within two years. He also mentioned the inauguration of the CM Dashboard, emphasizing the state's administrative progress and pledging no middlemen in executing the government's five Guarantee schemes amid the current less severe COVID scenario.

