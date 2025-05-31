Guwahati Grapples with Devastating Waterlogging Amid Torrential Rainfall
Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected flood-affected Guwahati, where severe waterlogging has disrupted life due to relentless rainfall. Five fatalities, including two children, have been reported. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warned of further downpours, urging precautionary measures as relief efforts continue.
In Guwahati, the relentless rainfall has severely impacted daily life, leading to widespread waterlogging and triggering landslides. Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the afflicted areas, noting the serious peril posed by the weather as efforts to restore normalcy continue.
Tragically, the recent downpour has claimed five lives, including two children, due to landslides in the Chapaidong area. In light of the dangers posed by continuous heavy rain, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued warnings about potential exacerbation of waterlogging and other hazards.
Across multiple districts including Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), daily activities have ground to a halt due to the adverse weather conditions. Special governmental advisories, including school closures and special leave for state employees, emphasize the gravity of the situation as authorities address the crisis.
