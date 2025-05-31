Left Menu

Guwahati Grapples with Devastating Waterlogging Amid Torrential Rainfall

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected flood-affected Guwahati, where severe waterlogging has disrupted life due to relentless rainfall. Five fatalities, including two children, have been reported. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warned of further downpours, urging precautionary measures as relief efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:20 IST
Guwahati Grapples with Devastating Waterlogging Amid Torrential Rainfall
Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Guwahati, the relentless rainfall has severely impacted daily life, leading to widespread waterlogging and triggering landslides. Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the afflicted areas, noting the serious peril posed by the weather as efforts to restore normalcy continue.

Tragically, the recent downpour has claimed five lives, including two children, due to landslides in the Chapaidong area. In light of the dangers posed by continuous heavy rain, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued warnings about potential exacerbation of waterlogging and other hazards.

Across multiple districts including Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), daily activities have ground to a halt due to the adverse weather conditions. Special governmental advisories, including school closures and special leave for state employees, emphasize the gravity of the situation as authorities address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025