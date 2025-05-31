Left Menu

Delhi Unveils 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' Amidst Transformative Governance

The Delhi government is launching the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' to empower women, with plans for a dedicated application website and a long-term vision. Meanwhile, the BJP-led government is commended for its transformative first 100 days under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, focusing on development and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:21 IST
Delhi Unveils 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' Amidst Transformative Governance
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to introduce the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana', a scheme aimed at empowering women through a structured and thoughtful approach. The initiative will benefit from oversight by a three-member ministerial committee consisting of Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra. Already, two meetings have taken place to lay the groundwork by discussing the scheme's framework, eligibility criteria, and implementation process. Additionally, the government is developing a dedicated website to make the application process more accessible for women.

On a parallel note, BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht has lauded the BJP-led Delhi government for its 'transformative' accomplishments within the first 100 days, attributing this success to a new era of efficient governance. He highlighted significant achievements that have reinforced public trust, which had eroded over the course of 27 years. Describing these days as game-changing, he emphasized the proactive approach of the government, instilling hope and confidence among citizens.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude in her 'X' post, marking the completion of 100 days in office with a focus on comprehensive development, safety, and inclusivity. She outlined her government's achievements in areas such as women's empowerment and e-governance, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guiding vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. Gupta reaffirmed that her administration's policies are built around public service and welfare, driving a transformative agenda for Delhi's future.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025