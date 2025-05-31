Delhi Unveils 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' Amidst Transformative Governance

The Delhi government is poised to introduce the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana', a scheme aimed at empowering women through a structured and thoughtful approach. The initiative will benefit from oversight by a three-member ministerial committee consisting of Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra. Already, two meetings have taken place to lay the groundwork by discussing the scheme's framework, eligibility criteria, and implementation process. Additionally, the government is developing a dedicated website to make the application process more accessible for women.

On a parallel note, BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht has lauded the BJP-led Delhi government for its 'transformative' accomplishments within the first 100 days, attributing this success to a new era of efficient governance. He highlighted significant achievements that have reinforced public trust, which had eroded over the course of 27 years. Describing these days as game-changing, he emphasized the proactive approach of the government, instilling hope and confidence among citizens.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude in her 'X' post, marking the completion of 100 days in office with a focus on comprehensive development, safety, and inclusivity. She outlined her government's achievements in areas such as women's empowerment and e-governance, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guiding vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. Gupta reaffirmed that her administration's policies are built around public service and welfare, driving a transformative agenda for Delhi's future.