Tragedy Strikes Cirebon Quarry: 19 Killed in Rock Collapse
A rock collapse at a Cirebon quarry in West Java resulted in 19 deaths, injuries to eight people, and six individuals missing. Authorities are continuing search efforts, and two people have been named as suspects for violations related to environmental law and negligence in safety standards. An investigation is underway.
A tragic incident at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, has led to 19 fatalities, with eight people injured and six others still missing, according to local authorities.
The collapse occurred on Friday, with Indonesian search and rescue agency Basarnas actively searching for survivors amid the debris. The local police have identified two suspects related to environmental law breaches and negligence in providing necessary safety equipment.
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is now set to investigate the collapse's cause, examining factors such as soil movement and the potential for further landslides in the area, particularly due to heavy rainfall and steep cliff slopes, according to geological agency chief Muhammad Wafid.
