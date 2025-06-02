Left Menu

Breaking Waves and Boundaries: Geetha Srikanth's Aquatic Yoga Journey

Yarlagadda Geetha Srikanth, a social worker and industrialist, performed water yoga at S3 Sports Arena, Visakhapatnam. Her demonstration highlighted the benefits of aquatic yoga, with remarks from officials and experts emphasizing its physical and mental benefits. Overcoming health challenges, Srikanth credits water yoga for her recovery and passion.

Yarlagadda Geetha Srikanth performs yoga in water (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the S3 Sports Arena in Visakhapatnam, Yarlagadda Geetha Srikanth made waves as she demonstrated 30 yoga asanas on water. Aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being, the event was organized by Art of Living and the Visakhapatnam district administration, with key support from the AYUSH and Sports Departments. District Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad highlighted the life-saving potential of swimming and water yoga during his address to ANI.

Himalayan Yogi Prabhakar Guruji elaborated on the benefits of Jala Yoga and Plavani Pranayama, emphasizing enhancements in breath control. Srikanth recounted to ANI how she embraced Jala Yoga in 2015, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day initiative. Her journey began while teaching her daughter to swim, sparking her own practice at 30.

Defying medical prognoses, Srikanth's resilience shone as she narrated her recovery from severe spinal and lung issues through water yoga. Despite her weight, she expressed the liberating sensation of floating and performing asanas, affirming that water yoga transcends age and body constraints. Recognized with an award from the National Masters Swimming Association in 2019, her water yoga skills also gained acclaim at the National Masters Swimming Championship in Nanded.

The event saw the participation of Art of Living members demonstrating Surya Namaskar, alongside Medha Yoga and Intuition training by children. Senior yoga teacher Aruna Kumari Rani noted the enhanced talent and focus in children who regularly practice Medha Yoga.

