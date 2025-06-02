Celebrating Telangana: A Decade of Progress and Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending greetings on Telangana Statehood Day, commended the state's contributions to national progress. In a message on social media platform X, he wished the people continued success and prosperity, emphasizing the NDA government's efforts in enhancing 'Ease of Living' in Telangana over the past decade.

President Droupadi Murmu joined in acknowledging Telangana's swift emergence as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress. Via a social media post, she congratulated the state for its rich cultural heritage and modern technological advancements, wishing its people prosperity and progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, posting in both English and Telugu to celebrate Telangana's vibrant culture and industrious spirit. He underscored the state's significant role on India's ethno-cultural landscape with well-wishes for its continued prosperity.

The BJP Telangana unit remembered the sacrifices of martyrs in the statehood struggle and called for efforts towards economic equality and self-reliance. Telangana, officially formed on June 2, 2014, has since witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of its first Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party.

(With inputs from agencies.)