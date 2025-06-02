Left Menu

Celebrating Telangana: A Decade of Progress and Pride

On Telangana Statehood Day, leaders including PM Modi and President Murmu extended best wishes, highlighting the state's role in national progress. Telangana's cultural richness and economic strides were praised, marking years of remarkable journey since its formation in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending greetings on Telangana Statehood Day, commended the state's contributions to national progress. In a message on social media platform X, he wished the people continued success and prosperity, emphasizing the NDA government's efforts in enhancing 'Ease of Living' in Telangana over the past decade.

President Droupadi Murmu joined in acknowledging Telangana's swift emergence as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress. Via a social media post, she congratulated the state for its rich cultural heritage and modern technological advancements, wishing its people prosperity and progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, posting in both English and Telugu to celebrate Telangana's vibrant culture and industrious spirit. He underscored the state's significant role on India's ethno-cultural landscape with well-wishes for its continued prosperity.

The BJP Telangana unit remembered the sacrifices of martyrs in the statehood struggle and called for efforts towards economic equality and self-reliance. Telangana, officially formed on June 2, 2014, has since witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of its first Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

