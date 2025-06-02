Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Divine Strength for Development Initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta embarked on a spiritual journey visiting Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham, invoking blessings for Delhi's prosperity. Celebrating the BJP government's 100-day milestone, she vowed to clean the Yamuna River and accelerate Delhi's development, expressing deep spiritual motivation after visiting Haridwar's sacred sites.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited Badrinath Dham on Monday as part of a spiritual tour that included prayers at Kedarnath Dham earlier in the day.

This pilgrimage comes shortly after the BJP government in Delhi marked their 100-day tenure. Reflecting on the occasion, CM Gupta expressed gratitude for the opportunity to offer prayers at the revered sites and sought divine strength to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi'. She also dedicated her efforts to working for Delhi's development.

Over the weekend, Gupta took a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, committing to clean the Yamuna River. She emphasized her renewed vigor, seeing it as her responsibility to ensure that Delhi progresses. Meeting Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj at Harihar Ashram, she expressed her resolve to fulfill the aspirations of Delhi's citizens, drawing power from these spiritual experiences.

