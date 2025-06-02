Eid-Ul-Adha 2025: Imam Issues 12-Point Advisory for Respectful Celebrations

In preparation for Eid-Ul-Adha in 2025, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has released a 12-point advisory ensuring the festival is celebrated with attention to hygiene and social responsibility. Speaking to ANI, Mahali emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness during sacrificial rituals.

The advisory stresses that sacrifices should be conducted at designated spots, avoiding public spaces like roadsides. It also advises disposing of animal blood in raw soil to serve as plant fertilizer, rather than letting it enter drainage systems.

Imam Mahali further cautioned against sharing videos or photos of the sacrifice on social media. He urged the community to distribute a portion of the sacrificed meat to the less fortunate and to pray for the well-being of families and soldiers guarding national borders.