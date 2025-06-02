Hoax Bomb Scare Disrupts Jammu Railway Station
A bomb scare at Jammu Railway Station prompted swift action by local police and railway authorities. An anonymous call led to a thorough search, revealing no threat. Efforts to identify the caller are underway as police update the public via social media.
A hoax bomb threat disrupted operations at Jammu Railway Station, sparking a coordinated response from local law enforcement. Upon receiving an alarming call, Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted an expedited search of the premises, concluding with no findings of suspicious materials.
In an effort to maintain public awareness, Jammu Police utilized social media platforms to issue a statement regarding the incident. 'Realising the sensitivity of this information, Jammu Police, along with Railway police, acted swiftly, and the whole area of the Railway Station was thoroughly searched, checked, and cleared, but nothing suspicious was found,' stated the police on X.
Authorities continue to pursue the identity of the unknown caller responsible for the hoax, ensuring that all necessary investigations are conducted to prevent future disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
