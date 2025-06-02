Court Rejects Delhi Police's Plea for Polygraph Test in Aligarh Murder Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has turned down the police's request to conduct a polygraph test on six individuals accused in the 2020 Aligarh murder case. The court cited the lack of consent from the accused as the primary reason for its decision.

The accused include the parents of the deceased, Ravinder Chaudhary and Suman, who were previously granted bail after a DNA test failed to link them to the victim found in an Aligarh canal. The plea's rejection has intensified scrutiny on the investigation, led by Advocate Deepak Sharma, who argues that the process was flawed from the start.

Although the Delhi Police argued that the polygraph test was essential for further investigation, discrepancies in initial reports and delay tactics have led to questions about the investigation's fairness. The accused allege that crucial investigative steps were neglected, potentially compromising the case's integrity.