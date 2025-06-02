Telangana Celebrates 11th Formation Day with Tributes and Aspirations

On the notable occasion of Telangana Formation Day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Telangana Martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial located in Gun Park. His tribute was paired with a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, where he emphasized aspirations for the people and prosperity for the state.

As Telangana marked 11 years since its establishment, President Droupadi Murmu led national celebrations by applauding the state's rich cultural heritage and rapid economic growth. In her social media post, she recognized Telangana as a burgeoning hub of cultural pride and vitality.

Adding to the felicitations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent their greetings, underscoring Telangana's contributions to the nation's advancements. The state's journey, led by its vibrant culture and resilient people, remains a beacon of development as it was officially formed on June 2, 2014.