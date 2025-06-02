Nationalist Karol Nawrocki Secures Presidential Victory in Poland

In a closely contested race, nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious in Poland's presidential election, overcoming pro-European rival Rafal Trzaskowski. The election results, announced on Monday, signify a pivotal shift away from the centrist government's established pro-European stance.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the pro-European presidential contender, graciously congratulated Nawrocki on his electoral triumph despite the narrow defeat. This outcome delivers a significant setback to the centrists' ambitions of maintaining a pro-European direction in Poland's political strategy.

Nawrocki's win not only changes the political dynamics in Warsaw but also poses a challenge to the current establishment as the nation navigates its future on the European stage.