Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Slams Congress for Persistent Negative Politics

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel criticizes Congress for its continued negative politics and lack of direction. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for a special parliamentary session to discuss Operation Sindoor, urging unity in national matters and questioning PM Modi's election speeches amid national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST
Rajasthan Minister Slams Congress for Persistent Negative Politics
Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of persisting in negative politics without a distinct policy or plan. Patel, speaking to ANI, highlighted that the party spends its efforts on critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than focusing on constructive agendas.

Amidst these accusations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during an interaction with reporters, subtly targeted PM Modi over the government's handling of Operation Sindoor. Kharge urged for unity on national issues and cautioned against premature election campaigning, emphasizing the need for consultations in the Parliament.

The backdrop of this political clash is Congress's demand for a special parliamentary session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military actions by India. Kharge criticized the Modi administration for allegedly misleading the nation, while also referencing remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff that call for an independent review of India's defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025