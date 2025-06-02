Rajasthan Minister Slams Congress for Persistent Negative Politics

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of persisting in negative politics without a distinct policy or plan. Patel, speaking to ANI, highlighted that the party spends its efforts on critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than focusing on constructive agendas.

Amidst these accusations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during an interaction with reporters, subtly targeted PM Modi over the government's handling of Operation Sindoor. Kharge urged for unity on national issues and cautioned against premature election campaigning, emphasizing the need for consultations in the Parliament.

The backdrop of this political clash is Congress's demand for a special parliamentary session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military actions by India. Kharge criticized the Modi administration for allegedly misleading the nation, while also referencing remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff that call for an independent review of India's defense strategies.

