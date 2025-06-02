Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary increases 22 pc to Rs 80.62 crore in FY25

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh's pay in FY25 increased 21.6 per cent to Rs 80.62 crore, according to the company's annual report.

Parekh drew a salary of Rs 66.25 crore in the previous fiscal.

The Infosys Annual Report showed that Parekh, who took over the helm of Infosys in January 2018, earned Rs 7.45 crore in base salary, Rs 0.49 crore as retiral benefits, Rs 23.18 crore in bonus/incentives/variable pay, and Rs 49.5 crore in perquisites on account of stock options exercised in FY25.

The perquisite value of stock incentives is on account of the exercise of 3,06,276 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) granted to Parekh.

Parekh's industry counterparts, Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia and TCS CEO K Krithivasan, earned a salary of USD 6.2 million (about Rs 53.64 crore) and Rs 26.52 crore, respectively, in FY25.

Infosys Chairman Nandan M Nilekani voluntarily chose not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Infosys on April 17 reported profit of Rs 26,713 crore in FY25, registering a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent over FY24.

Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore -- exceeded its guidance of 4.5-5 per cent for the full FY25.

