Delta Electronics signs PPA with Ventus Energy to reduce carbon footprint

Delta Electronics India, a prominent player in energy and power management solutions, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Ventus Energy Consultancy under its vision to reduce carbon footprint in the country.

As per the agreement, Delta Electronics would source a combined 9.6 million units of wind power annually to power its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. This move is expected to reduce the company's dependence on fossil fuel-based electricity and cut approximately 6,979 metric tonne of carbon emissions annually.

Delta Electronics has planned to expand its renewable sourcing across its facilities in the country by exploring smart grid innovations and implementing real-time monitoring powered by its own Automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

In a press release on Monday, the company's President Benjamin Lin said, ''Integrating renewable energy into our operations aligns our growth with India's climate goals and accelerates our global net-zero vision. Collaborations like these are key to building a resilient and responsible energy ecosystem.'' The electricity would be sourced from wind farms located in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tiruppur districts through a 12-year agreement signed with state electricity board -- Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

''These PPAs are more than transactions -- they are part of a long-term strategy to decarbonise our operations and contribute meaningfully to India's green transition. They also reaffirm our commitments under global frameworks like RE100 and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)'' the company's Managing Director Niranjan Nayak said.

Delta Electronics has built 35 certified green buildings and operates two data centres, globally. By collaborating with Ventus Energy Consultancy, Delta Electronics is promoting a cross-industry model for renewable energy partnerships. Ventus Energy Consultancy Director P Vijayabaskaran on the association with Delta Electronics said, ''With over 15 years of experience in renewable energy and a portfolio managing 750+ MW of wind and solar assets across Tamil Nadu, Ventus Energy Consultancy is proud to support Delta Electronics in its journey toward industrial decarbonisation.'' ''As Delta's renewable energy demand grows, we are committed to enabling this scale-up through strategic power procurement and regulatory alignment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)