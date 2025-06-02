Andhra CM announces massive tree planting drive on June 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to launch a massive tree planting drive on June 5 to plant one crore saplings across the state.

The CM asked the officials to ensure active participation and widespread plantation in public areas.

''The green cover increased from 29 per cent to 30.5 per cent this year. We aim to reach 50 per cent by 2047,'' said Naidu in an official release, calling for a 1.5 per cent annual rise.

The TDP supremo called for plantation drive at educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, bus stations, and along roadways, with proper tree guards.

The CM further directed that each sapling should be geo-tagged, and monitored through satellite imagery, including in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area, ensuring proper care and survival.

Naidu proposed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) participation for forest greening and called for incorporating Miyawaki style plantations in Amaravati's reserved forests to yield visible results within three years.

