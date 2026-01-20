Kannababu Criticizes Naidu's Credibility in Politics
Senior YSRCP leader K Kannababu has criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, for his lack of credibility. Kannababu alleges Naidu's political career is marked by unfulfilled promises and diversionary tactics, highlighting land irregularities and declining credibility in the public sphere.
Senior YSRCP leader K Kannababu launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning his credibility in politics.
Accusing Naidu of a political career marred by unfulfilled promises and diversionary strategies, Kannababu highlighted issues like land irregularities and eroded public trust.
He further accused Naidu of exploiting public events for self-glorification and diverting attention from the failures of the TDP-led government.
