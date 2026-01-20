Left Menu

Kannababu Criticizes Naidu's Credibility in Politics

Senior YSRCP leader K Kannababu has criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, for his lack of credibility. Kannababu alleges Naidu's political career is marked by unfulfilled promises and diversionary tactics, highlighting land irregularities and declining credibility in the public sphere.

  • Country:
  • India

Senior YSRCP leader K Kannababu launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning his credibility in politics.

Accusing Naidu of a political career marred by unfulfilled promises and diversionary strategies, Kannababu highlighted issues like land irregularities and eroded public trust.

He further accused Naidu of exploiting public events for self-glorification and diverting attention from the failures of the TDP-led government.

