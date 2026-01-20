World is going to depend on India for talent: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu in Davos.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:04 IST
World is going to depend on India for talent: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu in Davos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Global Tensions
Uttar Pradesh: The Crown Jewel of Indian Democracy
Infosys: Leading the Pack in Global IT Services Branding
Syngenta Expands Pune Operations to Boost Global Digital Innovation
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Road Safety Reforms with Modern Technologies