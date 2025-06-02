Left Menu

Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP, outlines priorities

Ashok Tewari, a senior IPS officer, on Monday assumed additional charge as the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and emphasized that aligning the functioning of the state police with vision of the Chief Minister will be the top priority.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:39 IST
Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP, outlines priorities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Tewari, a senior IPS officer, on Monday assumed additional charge as the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and emphasized that aligning the functioning of the state police with vision of the Chief Minister will be the top priority. Tewari assumed additional charge as DGP at the Police Headquarters in Shimla, a release said.

The DGP emphasised that aligning the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of the Chief Minister will be the top priority. The release also mentioned the directives by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"To intensify the campaign to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state, to uphold and strengthen the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police as a disciplined and service-oriented force, to adopt a humane and courteous working style that encourages citizens to engage with the police without fear," the release said. DGP Tewari also urged officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police to work with utmost honesty, dedication, and team spirit in realising these directives.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, took several key decisions aimed at enhancing governance, environmental sustainability, and public welfare. In its meeting, the State Cabinet decided to fill 700 posts of Home Guard Volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

It gave its nod to regularise the services of 203 Panchayat Secretary (Zila Parishad cadre) who had completed two years of contract services as of March 31, 2025. The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy by withdrawing the mandatory requirement of one-year field posting prior to eligibility for Senior Residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. This decision has been taken in line with the policy followed at AIIMS, Chamiyana. The amendment is aimed at streamlining the selection process, ensuring fairness, and bringing coherence between the implementation of the Resident Doctor Policy and the PG/SS Policy.

The cabinet also approved the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025