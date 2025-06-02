Ashok Tewari assumes additional charge as Himachal DGP, outlines priorities

Ashok Tewari, a senior IPS officer, on Monday assumed additional charge as the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and emphasized that aligning the functioning of the state police with vision of the Chief Minister will be the top priority. Tewari assumed additional charge as DGP at the Police Headquarters in Shimla, a release said.

The DGP emphasised that aligning the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of the Chief Minister will be the top priority. The release also mentioned the directives by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"To intensify the campaign to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state, to uphold and strengthen the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police as a disciplined and service-oriented force, to adopt a humane and courteous working style that encourages citizens to engage with the police without fear," the release said. DGP Tewari also urged officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police to work with utmost honesty, dedication, and team spirit in realising these directives.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, took several key decisions aimed at enhancing governance, environmental sustainability, and public welfare. In its meeting, the State Cabinet decided to fill 700 posts of Home Guard Volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

It gave its nod to regularise the services of 203 Panchayat Secretary (Zila Parishad cadre) who had completed two years of contract services as of March 31, 2025. The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Postgraduate/Specialist Services (PG/SS) Policy by withdrawing the mandatory requirement of one-year field posting prior to eligibility for Senior Residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. This decision has been taken in line with the policy followed at AIIMS, Chamiyana. The amendment is aimed at streamlining the selection process, ensuring fairness, and bringing coherence between the implementation of the Resident Doctor Policy and the PG/SS Policy.

The cabinet also approved the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala. (ANI)

