Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami speaks with counterparts of rain-hit states in NorthEast, assures help

Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stood in difficult times with the North Eastern states. The Uttarakhand government would provide all possible assistance to the concerned states if required a statement from the Uttarakhand CMO said.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:23 IST
U'khand CM Dhami speaks with counterparts of rain-hit states in NorthEast, assures help
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Ministers of the states of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh where rain-induced landslides, floods and flash floods have wreaked havoc, resulting in the loss of lives. Dhami spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and got information about the heavy rainfall and flood situation in their states.

Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stood in difficult times with the North Eastern states. The Uttarakhand government would provide all possible assistance to the concerned states if required a statement from the Uttarakhand CMO said. Several northeastern states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are grappling with a worsening flood situation following days of relentless rainfall, leading to overflowing rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, on June 2, Dhami announced to increase the ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of the soldiers from the state who were killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The government order, related to compliance with the announcement made by the Chief Minister, was issued on Monday. In the government order issued by the Sainik Welfare Section, it has been clarified that in the sequence of the announcement made by the Chief Minister, this amount will be allowed to the dependents of fallen soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice, from July 26, 2024.

In this way, now the dependents of soldiers killed in action will be allowed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh. The Chief Minister has said that Uttarakhand is also Veer Bhoomi along with Devbhoomi. "Our brave soldiers have shown their indomitable courage and valour in protecting the borders of the country."

He said that many important decisions are also being taken in the interest of the soldiers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with One Rank-One Pension, construction of the National War Memorial, an increase in defence budget, infrastructure have been strengthened in the border areas. The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed towards the welfare of the soldiers and their families. The ex gratia amount given to the dependents of the soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The lump sum and annuity amount given to the soldiers decorated with all the gallantry awards from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatch has also been increased. It has also been decided to accommodate one member of the martyr's family in a government job in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025