ISRO's SHAR signs MoU with RTGS to boost real-time citizen services using space tech

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to improve the use of space technology for citizen-centric services. The MoU was signed in the presence of SHAR Director Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared the news in a post on X. He wrote, "In a landmark step in leveraging space tech for real-time citizen-centric governance, a 5-year MoU was signed between SHAR (ISRO) and RTGS today, in the presence of SHAR Director Mr Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Mr Prakhar Jain." He further said that the partnership would improve the AWARE platform with satellite images and scientific data across more than 42 applications, including agriculture, weather updates, disaster management, and urban planning.

"This collaboration will enhance the AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific inputs across 42+ applications spanning agriculture, weather, disaster management, urban planning, and so on. AWARE integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT, sensors, mobile feeds, and CCTV to deliver real-time alerts and advisories to citizens and the government via SMS, WhatsApp, and media and social media," The Chief Minister's post added. Earlier on May 23, CM Naidu submitted a comprehensive proposal to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, seeking the Union Government's support to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pivotal hub for space manufacturing and innovation.

The proposal outlines the development of two state-supported Space Cities--one near the ISRO SHAR spaceport and another near Lepakshi--to serve as integrated hubs for satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration. The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister of the appointment of Dr S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman, as the Honorary Adviser on Space Technology to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. His guidance will steer the state's efforts in building a globally competitive space ecosystem.

"With a strategic location, industrial strength, and future-ready infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is fully committed to advancing India's space sector," said Naidu. "We seek the Centre's recognition and partnership in this transformative journey," he added.

The meeting marks a significant step in forging a strong Centre-State partnership to advance India's leadership in the global space economy. (ANI)

