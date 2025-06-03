Left Menu

J-K: Farooq Abdullah hails celebration of Kheer Bhawani Mela, Hazrat Hamdani Urs together as symbol of communal harmony

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed joy over the celebration of the Kheer Bhawani mela and the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:10 IST
JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the celebration of both the Kheer Bhawani Mela and the Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, calling it a symbol of communal harmony in Kashmir. He stressed the importance of unity for national progress. While speaking to ANI, Farooq Abdullah said, "It is a matter of joy that the mela of Kheer Bhawani and Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani are being celebrated today. There has always been brotherhood in the valley. We want to see this brotherhood across the country. If we stay united, we will progress..."

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is an important annual religious festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is held at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulla Mulla village of Ganderbal district. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, a form of Goddess Durga, and is considered one of the holiest sites for Kashmiri Hindus. Abdullah also appealed to devotees to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, expressing concern over the drop in pilgrim numbers following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"We should go to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and appeal to the people to visit there. There has been a decrease in the number of devotees to Mata Vaishno Devi. People are scared after the tragedy of war that took place recently. The impact of the Pahalgam incident was seen throughout the country..." Abdullah told ANI. Earlier, Abdullah had urged tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that the region seeks peace, not violence. He expressed concern over the negative impact of terror attacks on tourism and the livelihoods of people in places like Pahalgam, especially ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI in Pahalgam, Abdullah said, "The Prime Minister has sent delegations (to various countries). May they send the message that we want peace and we are not in favour of war... Killing innocent people should be stopped." He added that the local economy, especially in Pahalgam, has suffered due to the "barbaric" April 22 attack.

"This year, we expected crores of people to come, and we have no place to accommodate them. But unfortunately, those who killed innocent people did not see what would happen (to taxi drivers, hotel owners, pony owners)... We sell the beauty given by God and earn a living... We are very sad about what happened... Please come back, we are waiting for you (tourists)... 'Bholanath' is also waiting for you as Amarnath Yatra is about to start...", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

