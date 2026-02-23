Left Menu

Kashmir Schools Reopen After Winter Break

Schools in Kashmir reopened for Classes 9 to 12 after winter vacations lasting over two months. Officials stated that resumption for pre-primary to Class 8 is set for March 2. The government announced vacation schedules in November, with staggered dates for different grade levels.

On Monday, schools across Kashmir welcomed back students of Classes 9 to 12 after an extended winter break lasting more than two months, according to officials.

The classes for students from pre-primary to Class 8 are scheduled to commence on March 2, offering a staggered start post-vacation.

The winter break schedules, disclosed by the government in November, indicated different timelines for various grades, emphasizing a structured return for both government and private institutions.

