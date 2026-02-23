Kashmir Schools Reopen After Winter Break
Schools in Kashmir reopened for Classes 9 to 12 after winter vacations lasting over two months. Officials stated that resumption for pre-primary to Class 8 is set for March 2. The government announced vacation schedules in November, with staggered dates for different grade levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, schools across Kashmir welcomed back students of Classes 9 to 12 after an extended winter break lasting more than two months, according to officials.
The classes for students from pre-primary to Class 8 are scheduled to commence on March 2, offering a staggered start post-vacation.
The winter break schedules, disclosed by the government in November, indicated different timelines for various grades, emphasizing a structured return for both government and private institutions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- schools
- reopen
- winter
- break
- Classes 9 to 12
- education
- government
- students
- March
ALSO READ
Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh
Breakthrough in Diagnosing and Treating Rare Pancreatic Insulinoma
ISBF's Dual Events Highlight Growth and Engagement in Education and Culture
Alia Bhatt Breaks Language Barriers at BAFTA Debut
Reformation Plans to Address Britain's Special Education Crisis