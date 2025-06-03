German finance minister: need to reform many international organisations

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday many of the international organisations that Germany is part of require reform to better reflect the changing global balance of power.

"These new alliances will probably be more issue based than in the past. We don't need to agree on everything to become partners," Klingbeil said in a speech at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference.

