Left Menu

Chancellor Merz: Defending Germany from Far-Right Influence

Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses the CDU conference in Stuttgart, criticizing the far-right AfD and advocating for economic reforms. He emphasizes reducing bureaucracy, lowering energy costs, and enhancing investment to ensure Germany's prosperity and security amidst a challenging political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST
Chancellor Merz: Defending Germany from Far-Right Influence
Chancellor

During the CDU party conference in Stuttgart, Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned about the potential threat posed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), vowing to prevent them from impacting Germany negatively.

He highlighted the urgency of economic reforms, aiming to reduce bureaucracy, lower energy expenses, and boost investment, crucial for maintaining the country's security.

As Germany approaches pivotal state elections, Merz pledged further welfare and pension reforms, responding to intra-party dissatisfaction with the pace of past initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026