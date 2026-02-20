Chancellor Merz: Defending Germany from Far-Right Influence

During the CDU party conference in Stuttgart, Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned about the potential threat posed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), vowing to prevent them from impacting Germany negatively.

He highlighted the urgency of economic reforms, aiming to reduce bureaucracy, lower energy expenses, and boost investment, crucial for maintaining the country's security.

As Germany approaches pivotal state elections, Merz pledged further welfare and pension reforms, responding to intra-party dissatisfaction with the pace of past initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)