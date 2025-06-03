B.Tech student takes own life in Rajahmundry after failing exams

A 19-year-old B.Tech student, Paruchuri Pragathi, took her own life by hanging herself from a clothesline in her hostel room at GIET Engineering College in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on June 3, 2025. According to the police, Pragathi, a first-year student from Nellore district, was found dead in her hostel room after she reportedly failed four out of seven subjects in her recent semester exams.

A suicide note recovered from the scene revealed that Pragathi was suffering from depression and had requested her parents to take care of themselves. Rajanagaram Inspector Prasanna Veerayya Gowd stated that the student's failure in exams might have led her to take this extreme step. "We suspect that her death may be linked to her recent semester exam results. She had failed four out of seven subjects, which might have caused her immense stress and led her to take this extreme step," said Inspector Prasanna Veerayyathe inspector.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death. The incident has sent shockwaves through the college and the community, highlighting the need for mental health support and counselling for students struggling with academic pressures. (ANI)

