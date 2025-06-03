Left Menu

B.Tech student takes own life in Rajahmundry after failing exams

A 19-year-old B.Tech student, Paruchuri Pragathi, took her own life by hanging herself from a clothesline in her hostel room at GIET Engineering College in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on June 3, 2025.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:00 IST
B.Tech student takes own life in Rajahmundry after failing exams
B.Tech student dies by suicide(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old B.Tech student, Paruchuri Pragathi, took her own life by hanging herself from a clothesline in her hostel room at GIET Engineering College in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on June 3, 2025. According to the police, Pragathi, a first-year student from Nellore district, was found dead in her hostel room after she reportedly failed four out of seven subjects in her recent semester exams.

A suicide note recovered from the scene revealed that Pragathi was suffering from depression and had requested her parents to take care of themselves. Rajanagaram Inspector Prasanna Veerayya Gowd stated that the student's failure in exams might have led her to take this extreme step. "We suspect that her death may be linked to her recent semester exam results. She had failed four out of seven subjects, which might have caused her immense stress and led her to take this extreme step," said Inspector Prasanna Veerayyathe inspector.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death. The incident has sent shockwaves through the college and the community, highlighting the need for mental health support and counselling for students struggling with academic pressures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025