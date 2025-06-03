Markets on Edge: Awaiting Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

Major Wall Street indexes prepared for a lukewarm open on Tuesday, as investor attention focused on potential trade negotiations involving the U.S. amidst an ongoing tariff conflict impacting financial markets.

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping plan to communicate later this week, following Trump's accusations of China breaching agreements to reduce tariffs. The Trump administration is pressing partner countries for their optimal trade offsets by Wednesday.

Concerns resurfaced as Trump announced plans to double import tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, affecting global market stability. Despite past rebounds, experts like Chris Zaccarelli emphasize ongoing uncertainty until a trade deal is finalized.

