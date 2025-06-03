Mild Earthquakes Jolt Northeast India
Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati experienced a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening. The previous day, Lepa Rada in Arunachal Pradesh was affected by a 3.3 magnitude quake, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Kamrup district near Guwahati on Tuesday evening, according to a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The NCS detailed the event through a post on X, noting: "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 03/06/2025 20:25:43 IST, Lat: 26.13 N, Long: 91.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kamrup, Assam."
This event follows a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred the previous day in Arunachal Pradesh's Lepa Rada district, as reported by the NCS and covered by ANI.
