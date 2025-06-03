Peru Faces Challenge of Illegal Mining in Key Copper Regions

In a press conference on Tuesday, Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero expressed alarm over the increasing trend of informal and illegal mining activities in crucial copper-producing areas.

Such activities pose significant risks to both the country's economy and environment, potentially disrupting its standing as the world's third-largest copper producer.

Montero called for immediate measures to combat these unlawful practices to safeguard Peru's mining sector, which is vital for various industrial applications globally.

