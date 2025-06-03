Peru Faces Challenge of Illegal Mining in Key Copper Regions
Peru's Energy and Mines Minister, Jorge Montero, addresses the rising issue of informal and illegal mining activities in critical copper-producing regions. As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru faces potential threats to its industry and environment from such unregulated practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- Peru
In a press conference on Tuesday, Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Montero expressed alarm over the increasing trend of informal and illegal mining activities in crucial copper-producing areas.
Such activities pose significant risks to both the country's economy and environment, potentially disrupting its standing as the world's third-largest copper producer.
Montero called for immediate measures to combat these unlawful practices to safeguard Peru's mining sector, which is vital for various industrial applications globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement