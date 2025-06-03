Left Menu

CAQM Issues Directives to Combat Open Burning of Municipal Solid Waste in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management has released new guidelines to combat air pollution caused by open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass in the National Capital Region. The directives focus on preventing fire incidents at landfill sites and ensuring proper waste management to reduce harmful emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:44 IST
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s logo (Photo/X @CAQM_Official) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has released a series of directives aimed at tackling open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and biomass in the National Capital Region (NCR), a significant source of air pollution. The initiatives target eliminating fire incidents at Sanitary Landfill (SLF) sites and dumpsites.

Authorities in the NCR have been instructed to manage both legacy and new waste under two broad categories to mitigate fire incidents and their subsequent high pollution levels. This involves strict oversight of waste at SLFs and dumpsites, with the aim to curb air pollution levels drastically.

The directives also include comprehensive measures such as the use of CCTV surveillance, methane gas detectors, and mandatory fire safety protocols to prevent hazardous emissions. Agencies are also required to ensure compliance with established Solid Waste Management Rules and conduct regular safety audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

