Left Menu

Triumph Amid Tension: Basavareddy's Incredible Comeback

Sebastian Ofner's early celebration led to a crushing loss against Nishesh Basavareddy in the Australian Open qualifiers. An initial 6-1 lead in the tiebreak turned catastrophic when Ofner forgot the final-set rule, allowing Basavareddy to secure a comeback victory and advance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:42 IST
Triumph Amid Tension: Basavareddy's Incredible Comeback

Austrian tennis player Sebastian Ofner learned a harsh lesson during the Australian Open qualifiers when a premature celebration cost him the match. Ofner, believing he had clinched victory with a 6-1 lead in the deciding set tiebreak, walked to the net confidently, forgetting that final-set tiebreaks require 10 points to win rather than the usual seven.

The oversight provided 20-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy the chance to mount a spectacular comeback. Motivated by the error, Basavareddy reclaimed the match's momentum, ultimately winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (13-11) and advancing to the next round. Ofner was left to reflect on the unfortunate lapse that turned an apparent win into a defeat.

Basavareddy expressed that he always believed there was hope in a super tiebreak, despite facing significant odds. His victory added a remarkable chapter to his tennis journey, sweetened by his competitive performances in previous tournaments against top players like Novak Djokovic. The thrilling turnaround highlights the unpredictable nature of sports.

TRENDING

1
Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

 Global
2
President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

 India
3
Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026