Assam CM Advocates Wetland Conservation to Combat Silchar Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday toured Cachar district to assess the flood situation and stressed the importance of conserving wetlands to alleviate urban flooding. Sarma warned of the environmental risks associated with wetland depletion around urban centers.

Acknowledging the value of wetlands like Malini Beel and Maheesha Beel in Silchar, Sarma described them as natural reservoirs essential for managing urban floods. Emphasizing their efficacy as drainage basins, the Chief Minister noted the chaotic impact when these natural systems are disrupted.

Sarma declared the government's ongoing pursuit of sustainable flood management policies. During his visit to Silchar, he assessed conditions at six relief camps, directing District Commissioner Mridul Yadav to furnish essential supplies for camp residents. He instructed special care for vulnerable populations, emphasizing continuous medical services and clean water access.

Sarma committed to immediate aid, rehabilitation, and support following the flooding. He assured that mitigation measures would commence post-floodwaters recession, ensuring the safe return of camp occupants to their homes. He confirmed Barak River's current danger but reassured that embankments remain intact under vigilant monitoring.

Discussing Silchar's flood complications, Sarma highlighted the inability to operate sluice gates at Betukandi due to high river levels, resulting in low-lying area inundation. Plans to deploy 10 water pumps were confirmed, with additional resources on standby if needed.

Sarma advocated for persistent drainage improvements, such as creating a Silchar pumping station, and pledged funds for projects like the Berenga embankment, drawing parallels with completed work at Betukandi. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika is slated to review these developments on June 10.

The CM reported ongoing challenges in Tarapur Shibbari due to unstable soil conditions, projecting deeper drilling for road infrastructure stability. Thus far, one flood-related fatality has been reported, with compensation awarded to the family. Accompanying Sarma were several key state ministers and officials.