Shell's Major Leap: Aphrodite Gas Project to Boost Trinidad's LNG Capacity

Shell has confirmed its commitment to the Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago, as announced on Tuesday. This strategic move is aimed at addressing the nation's LNG shortfall while enhancing Shell's production capacity, with operations set to commence in 2027.

With a projected peak production of 18,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Aphrodite will act as a pivotal supplier to the Atlantic LNG facility, where Shell holds a 45% stake. The facility, capable of producing 12 million metric tons per annum, has faced challenges due to a deficit in natural gas supply.

The Aphrodite venture builds on Shell's strategic focus in Trinidad's prolific East Coast Marine Area (ECMA), where its major gas fields are situated. Shell's increased output from Aphrodite is expected to optimize the utilization of current assets and bolster its integrated gas business in the region.