Kerala Appeals for Market Borrowing Limit Reversal Amid Fiscal Pressure
The Kerala government has requested the Union Finance Ministry to reverse a Rs 3,323 crore cut in its market borrowing limit. The state has initiated steps to create a Guarantee Redemption Fund. The aim is to maintain fiscal stability amid revisions in borrowing rules affecting the borrowing ceiling.
Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:51 IST
The Kerala government has urgently appealed to the Union Finance Ministry to reverse a Rs 3,323 crore reduction in its market borrowing limit.
According to Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the state has already begun the process of setting up a Guarantee Redemption Fund (GRF) as mandated by new federal borrowing rules, aiming to address fiscal pressures.
Under new guidelines, failure to establish the GRF results in borrowing limit cuts. With a revised borrowing cap for FY 2025–26, Kerala seeks immediate intervention to prevent fiscal instability.
