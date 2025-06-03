Left Menu

Himachal CM Mourns Soldier, Unveils Rs 100 Crore Projects in Kangra

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences for Lance Naik Manish Thakur, an Army soldier who died in Sikkim. Sukhu also inaugurated projects worth around Rs 100 crore in Kangra, including a community health centre and roads. An international zoological park is underway at a cost of Rs 619 crore.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt gesture, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the death of Lance Naik Manish Thakur, an Indian Army soldier from Sirmaur district, who died amid the landslides in Sikkim. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the grieving family, promising state support during this difficult time.

On a developmental front, Sukhu unveiled and laid the foundation for six projects worth approximately Rs 100 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency, Kangra district. Notable among these is the Rs 4.96 crore Community Health Centre in Haripur, and a Rs 47.62 crore Administrative and Diagnostic Block at the Hospital among other key projects.

Highlighting the ongoing sustainability-focused developments, Sukhu spoke about the construction of the International-level Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi with a budget of Rs 619 crore. The project, marked by its focus on conservation, aims to boost eco-tourism while serving as an innovative model of sustainable infrastructure.

