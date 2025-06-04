Tragedy Strikes: Cement Truck Accident Claims Nine Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a devastating incident, nine people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries when a cement-laden trolley truck overturned and crushed their vehicle near Meghnagar in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, law enforcement authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Jhabua, Padam Vilochan Shukla, reported that the accident took place around 3 am, casting a shadow over the rural area as emergency services rushed to the scene to manage the aftermath.

Authorities remain at the site as investigations continue into what caused the cement-loaded truck to topple onto the unsuspecting victims' vehicle. Further details of the tragic incident are still pending, according to official sources.