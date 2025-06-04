Brittas Calls for Parliament Session Post Successful Five-Nation Outreach

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, John Brittas, has called on the government to convene Parliament following a significant five-nation tour. As part of an all-party delegation, the visit aimed to clarify India's stance amid perceived misinformation about the situation with Pakistan.

Brittas, speaking to ANI on his return, reported a 'mixed response' from the nations toured, attributing misconceptions to Western media portrayals. He stressed that the delegation successfully conveyed India's commitment to peace and progress, thereby fulfilling their diplomatic mission.

Brittas reiterated the need for government action, emphasizing that it is now up to the Parliament to address both national and global audiences, thereby providing transparency about India's position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)