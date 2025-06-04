Juniper Green Energy Powers Ahead with Swift Solar Project Launch in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy marked a significant milestone on Wednesday with the launch of its solar power project at Chapalgaon, Maharashtra. The 145.99 MWp facility will supply sustainable energy to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and highlights the company's strategic approach to renewable energy project execution.

The project, launched on May 22, 2025, came online 19 months ahead of its initial schedule. Impressively, this achievement followed a swift 2.5-month period after the power purchase agreement was signed on March 7, 2025. The facility is set to immediately operate at its full proposed capacity.

Ankush Malik, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, attributed this success to early land acquisition and site development, as well as diligent technical, environmental, and infrastructural preparations which facilitated a seamless process. Juniper Green Energy, a leading independent renewable power producer in India, continues to drive sustainable energy projects effectively.