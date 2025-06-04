Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy Powers Ahead with Swift Solar Project Launch in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy announced the commissioning of a 145.99 MWp solar project in Maharashtra. Launched 19 months ahead of schedule, the project underscores Juniper's commitment to timely and efficient renewable energy solutions, supplying power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Key factors were strategic land acquisition and infrastructure preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:39 IST
Juniper Green Energy Powers Ahead with Swift Solar Project Launch in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Juniper Green Energy marked a significant milestone on Wednesday with the launch of its solar power project at Chapalgaon, Maharashtra. The 145.99 MWp facility will supply sustainable energy to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and highlights the company's strategic approach to renewable energy project execution.

The project, launched on May 22, 2025, came online 19 months ahead of its initial schedule. Impressively, this achievement followed a swift 2.5-month period after the power purchase agreement was signed on March 7, 2025. The facility is set to immediately operate at its full proposed capacity.

Ankush Malik, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, attributed this success to early land acquisition and site development, as well as diligent technical, environmental, and infrastructural preparations which facilitated a seamless process. Juniper Green Energy, a leading independent renewable power producer in India, continues to drive sustainable energy projects effectively.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025