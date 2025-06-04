Left Menu

Autoliv Navigates Rare Earth Magnet Challenges Amid Chinese Export Restrictions

Autoliv, the leading airbag and seatbelt manufacturer, is addressing challenges resulting from Chinese restrictions on rare earth magnets. Despite shutdowns at European auto supplier plants, Autoliv's CEO Mikael Bratt is optimistic about avoiding production halts. The company has created a task force to tackle the ongoing situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Autoliv, a frontrunner in airbag and seatbelt manufacturing, is actively addressing difficulties caused by China's imposition of restrictions on rare earth magnet exports. The company's CEO, Mikael Bratt, expressed confidence that production will remain unaffected despite the industry's broader struggles.

The shortage has already led to shutdowns at several European auto parts supplier plants. During an interview with Reuters, Bratt emphasized that the company had established a task force dedicated to navigating this complex situation as they prepare for their capital markets day.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Bratt assured that production would continue smoothly for the coming weeks, highlighting the dedication of the entire team to managing diverse obstacles. The industry remains alert to potential further outages, with Autoliv leading proactive efforts to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

