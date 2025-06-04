Autoliv Navigates Rare Earth Magnet Challenges Amid Chinese Export Restrictions

Autoliv, a frontrunner in airbag and seatbelt manufacturing, is actively addressing difficulties caused by China's imposition of restrictions on rare earth magnet exports. The company's CEO, Mikael Bratt, expressed confidence that production will remain unaffected despite the industry's broader struggles.

The shortage has already led to shutdowns at several European auto parts supplier plants. During an interview with Reuters, Bratt emphasized that the company had established a task force dedicated to navigating this complex situation as they prepare for their capital markets day.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Bratt assured that production would continue smoothly for the coming weeks, highlighting the dedication of the entire team to managing diverse obstacles. The industry remains alert to potential further outages, with Autoliv leading proactive efforts to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)