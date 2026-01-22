Left Menu

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

James Vince, as new captain of the Joburg Super Kings, is capitalizing on a recent victory to face the Paarl Royals in the SA20 eliminator. Vince emphasizes confidence and a team-oriented approach to overcome challenges, focusing on internal strengths rather than opponents' abilities for success.

Updated: 22-01-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:52 IST
On the cusp of the SA20 playoffs, James Vince has been appointed captain of the Joburg Super Kings, following injuries to Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira. Vince is channeling optimism after a decisive win against Paarl Royals, which provides a morale boost for the upcoming eliminator.

The English all-rounder, unswerved by the void left by star players, stresses that his team's collective performance throughout the tournament is their strongest asset. Vince assures that the focus remains on refining the squad's abilities rather than dwelling on the adversary's strengths.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals' batter Dan Lawrence reflects on their recent losses but remains positive. The team has undertaken a thorough analysis of the Super Kings, confident that strategic focus will propel them forward in Thursday's crucial eliminator match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

