Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

A ten-month-old baby boy, who was abducted from a moving train, has been rescued in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) across Uttar Pradesh. The rescue mission came after the infant's mother was reportedly drugged and left unconscious during her journey on the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

The incident occurred between Etawah and Kanpur as Munni Ansari traveled with her son in the Kanan Express. An alleged accomplice reportedly befriended her and fed her drug-laced sweets. Ansari lost consciousness on the night of January 14, and the suspect is said to have fled with the child at Fatehpur station.

Utilizing CCTV footage and electronic payment traces, GRP authorities tracked down Sonu, a resident of Bulandshahr. He confessed to selling the infant for Rs 3.5 lakh. Two more arrests were made in connection with the crime, leading to the recovery of the child six days later, reuniting him with his mother.

