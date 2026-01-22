Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

A ten-month-old boy, abducted from a train after his mother was drugged, has been successfully rescued by Railway Police in Uttar Pradesh. The incident unfolded between Etawah and Kanpur. Authorities tracked down the culprits using CCTV footage, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the infant's safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:54 IST
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A ten-month-old baby boy, who was abducted from a moving train, has been rescued in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) across Uttar Pradesh. The rescue mission came after the infant's mother was reportedly drugged and left unconscious during her journey on the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

The incident occurred between Etawah and Kanpur as Munni Ansari traveled with her son in the Kanan Express. An alleged accomplice reportedly befriended her and fed her drug-laced sweets. Ansari lost consciousness on the night of January 14, and the suspect is said to have fled with the child at Fatehpur station.

Utilizing CCTV footage and electronic payment traces, GRP authorities tracked down Sonu, a resident of Bulandshahr. He confessed to selling the infant for Rs 3.5 lakh. Two more arrests were made in connection with the crime, leading to the recovery of the child six days later, reuniting him with his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Molinari Takes Lead While McIlroy Struggles at Dubai Desert Classic

Molinari Takes Lead While McIlroy Struggles at Dubai Desert Classic

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragic Double Deaths: A Gun Accident Ends in Loss

Tragic Double Deaths: A Gun Accident Ends in Loss

 India
3
Napoli's Uphill Battle: Conte's Fury and Champions League Dilemma

Napoli's Uphill Battle: Conte's Fury and Champions League Dilemma

 Italy
4

RXIL's Groundbreaking Dividend: A New Era in India's TReDS Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026