Left Menu

Rupee Faces Downturn Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Market Uncertainties

The Indian rupee depreciated for the second consecutive session, closing at 85.90 against the US dollar. Factors include geopolitical tensions and high crude oil prices. Investors await the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcements, with expectations of a potential rate cut to address economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:44 IST
Rupee Faces Downturn Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Market Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee continued its downward trajectory for the second straight session, ending Wednesday at 85.90 against the US dollar, a decline of 29 paise.

Forex traders attribute this dip to escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, alongside strained market conditions due to elevated crude oil prices.

With foreign institutional investors offloading equities and the Reserve Bank poised for potential interest rate reductions, market sentiments remain cautious ahead of imminent policy announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025