India's Crude Oil Strategy: Balancing Geopolitical Risks and Supply Diversity

India is reorganizing its crude oil imports strategy from merely leveraging discounts to strategically managing geopolitical risks, aiming for supply diversification and stronger US energy ties. Despite domestic exploration efforts, rising demand may spike import dependence. The recalibration aims to mitigate sanction risks and enhance energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is recalibrating its crude oil import strategy, moving away from opportunistic discount buying to a focused management of geopolitical risks, according to analytics firm GlobalData.

As oil accounts for approximately 25% of India's primary energy consumption, the country is prioritizing compliance resilience and supply diversification. Despite domestic exploration, import dependence is projected to rise to 92% by 2035, with demand expected to grow.

Russia's share in India's imports increased significantly post-Ukraine conflict, but recent sanctions have reduced this share. The US and Venezuela have re-entered the supply mix, enhancing US-India energy cooperation, crucial for easing New Delhi-Washington trade friction. The approach aims at maintaining price competitiveness and supply security, according to GlobalData.

