Ajmer's Goat Market: Where Four-Legged 'iPhones' Steal the Show

In the bustling Ramganj market of Ajmer, excitement peaks as luxury goats take center stage ahead of Eid-al-Adha. This livestock hub, known for trading high-end goats priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 2 lakh, sees four-legged celebrities outvaluing even the latest iPhones. Among them, the Sirohi or Ajmera breed stands out, renowned for its majestic build and allure, attracting traders and buyers from across India.

The diverse array at the market hails from regions like Sirohi, Nagaur, and Haryana, while enthusiastic buyers flock from cities such as Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai, eager to secure the best for their rituals. Rameez, a goat seller, remarked, "This Ajmera breed goat is priced at Rs two lakhs. It's unrivaled in today's market."

These premium goats enjoy an opulent diet, including cashews, almonds, and fruits, incurring a daily expense of Rs 300 to Rs 500. According to Iqbal Ahmed, the mandi's vice-president, the market's fame draws crowds, particularly with Eid-al-Adha approaching. Located strategically on Ramganj Highway, it becomes a convergence point for the Muslim community looking to purchase goats for Qurbani.

Eid-al-Adha, observed on May 7 in India, is a sacred Islamic festival commemorating Prophet Abraham's sacrifice, celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. As the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it's a period of religious significance following the fasting month of Ramadan, marking a heartfelt celebration for believers worldwide.

