Delhi Police Crack Bindapur Murder Case with Arrest in Bihar

The Delhi Police successfully resolved a sensational murder case from Bindapur, resulting in the arrest of 24-year-old Nitish Dass. The arrest was made possible through a coordinated effort between the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Bindapur police station within Dwarka district, New Delhi.

Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh explained that the case emerged on May 9, 2025, following a PCR call from Baleshwar Dass, who reported his son Akhilesh had been strangled and left outside their rented residence in Sector 3, Dwarka. Authorities registered the case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), leading to an immediate investigation by a special joint team headed by Inspector Subhash Chand and Inspector Darshan Lal.

CCTV analysis and community investigation identified Nitish Dass near the scene. Informants provided key leads, and further surveillance efforts culminated in his apprehension in Nawada, Bihar, on May 14. Dass confessed to the crime, citing a conflict over a relationship his victim, Akhilesh, disapproved of. This tension boiled over on May 8, resulting in Akhilesh's murder. The suspect fled but was ultimately captured, with evidence including clothing and the murder weapon recovered.