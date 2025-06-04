World Environment Expo 2025: Uniting for a Greener Tomorrow

The sixth edition of the World Environment Expo (WEE 2025) was inaugurated on Wednesday at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, by Delhi Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Present were leading policymakers, sustainability experts, and global industry representatives.

The three-day exhibition and conference focus on advancing environmental technologies, clean energy, waste management, and sustainable development. More than 200 exhibitors and over 15,000 business visitors from India and abroad are participating.

The event is organized by the Green Society of India and Indian Exhibition Services (IES) and is supported by key government ministries and trade associations. A significant element of WEE 2025 is the Biofuel Expo and Biodegradable Expo zones. International exhibitors from countries like Germany, the US, and Japan also participate, offering global insights.

A special moment was the felicitation of Acharya Prashant as the 'Most Impactful Environmentalist' by the Green Society of India. Key highlights include multiple agreements signed during the event, the Green India Awards Ceremony, and lead sponsorship by the Gas Authority of India.

Running parallel to the expo, the World Environment Conference (WEC 2025) focuses on climate change mitigation and building a climate-resilient future. The theme 'Save Nature - Save Future' underscores the urgency for unified action against climate change.