Cooling System Fault Halts Production at Brazilian Coca-Cola Plant
A fault in the cooling system at a Brazilian plant owned by Solar, a Coca-Cola producer, led to a temporary production halt. The issue involved food-grade alcohol contacting products, causing no high health risk. Authorities approved production suspension until risks are addressed and resolved.
In a recent development, a Brazilian plant owned by Solar, responsible for producing beverages for Coca-Cola, has halted its operations following the detection of a fault in its cooling system. This move, described as precautionary, was initiated after authorities identified that a liquid used in the cooling process came into contact with the products being manufactured.
The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed that the liquid contained food-grade alcohol posing no significant health risk and was free from toxic substances. Speaking at a press conference in Brasilia, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro assured the public that none of the potentially compromised products had reached the retail market and remained within the company's inventory.
Production will remain suspended until Solar implements necessary changes to eliminate risks in their manufacturing process, with a resolution possibly as early as Wednesday. Solar and Coca-Cola have jointly committed to ensuring product safety, with laboratory analysis of 9 million liters of soft drinks expected to conclude in five days. All other operations continue normally.
