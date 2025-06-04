Left Menu

Himachal's Forest Management Societies Awarded for Excellence in Conservation

During a ceremony in Dehra, Himachal Pradesh's top Village Forest Management Societies from Kangra and Chamba were honored for outstanding contributions in forest management. With prize money awarded for the years 2021-2024, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of forest conservation and sustainable management in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honours forest management societies of Kangra and Chamba (Photo/ @SukhuSukhvinder) . Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremony held in Dehra, Kangra district, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honored top-performing Village Forest Management Societies (VFMS) from Kangra and Chamba districts for their achievements under a KFW-funded project.

The VFMS Lagdu, of Dehra Forest Division, claimed the top state-level prize of rupees one lakh for 2021-22. For 2022-23, the first prize went to VFMS Bhated, and the following year, VFMS Jaini Masroor-2 took the honors. At the division level, several committees received varying cash awards for their forest conservation efforts over the three years.

Chief Minister Sukhu praised the commitment of 307 Forest Development Committees involved in planning and implementing environmental protection initiatives. He highlighted the state's unique ecological identity, the role of sustainable management strategies, and the importance of youth involvement in forest conservation.

