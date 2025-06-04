Himachal's Forest Management Societies Awarded for Excellence in Conservation
During a ceremony in Dehra, Himachal Pradesh's top Village Forest Management Societies from Kangra and Chamba were honored for outstanding contributions in forest management. With prize money awarded for the years 2021-2024, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of forest conservation and sustainable management in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.
- Country:
- India
In a ceremony held in Dehra, Kangra district, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honored top-performing Village Forest Management Societies (VFMS) from Kangra and Chamba districts for their achievements under a KFW-funded project.
The VFMS Lagdu, of Dehra Forest Division, claimed the top state-level prize of rupees one lakh for 2021-22. For 2022-23, the first prize went to VFMS Bhated, and the following year, VFMS Jaini Masroor-2 took the honors. At the division level, several committees received varying cash awards for their forest conservation efforts over the three years.
Chief Minister Sukhu praised the commitment of 307 Forest Development Committees involved in planning and implementing environmental protection initiatives. He highlighted the state's unique ecological identity, the role of sustainable management strategies, and the importance of youth involvement in forest conservation.
ALSO READ
Bridging Conservation Efforts: Pobitora and Kaziranga's Collaborative Journey
Chief Minister Seeks Health and Hydro Project Support from Union Ministers
MPs Rally for Water Conservation and Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Concerns
Collective Action in Water Conservation: A Nationwide Commitment
Reviving Baghdara: Udaipur's Crocodile Conservation Effort