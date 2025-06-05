Left Menu

Steel Tariff Tensions: Canada's Economic Challenge

Canadian companies and major unions express concern over rising U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, fearing job losses and decreased sales. Prime Minister Mark Carney states Canada's readiness for reprisals if negotiations fail. These tariffs may push companies to explore European markets instead.

Updated: 05-06-2025 02:19 IST
The escalation of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% from the previous 25% is creating ripples across Canadian industries. This move, effective Wednesday, has prompted significant concern among Canadian businesses and unions regarding potential job losses and decreased sales volumes.

Lana Payne, president of Unifor, Canada's prominent private sector union, highlighted the immediate impact on the steel industry, as Canada is the largest supplier of these metals to the U.S. The Aluminium Association of Canada, including Rio Tinto members, suggests that these tariffs might drive members to diversify exports to Europe.

Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that Canada is preparing for potential retaliatory measures if ongoing negotiations with Washington do not yield a removal of tariffs. Meanwhile, Canadian companies like Nova Scotia's Madrid Industries are feeling shut out of the U.S. market, leading them to tighten cost management. The broader economic implications touch auto, aerospace, and other sectors, showcasing the far-reaching effects of the trade tensions.

